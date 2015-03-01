Obituary for Garry Lynn Shaffer

By

Garry Lynn Shaffer 61 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Garry Lynn Shaffer, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, September 16th, at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset.

Garry was born in Corbin, KY on December 28, 1955, a son of the late Bernice (Smith) and Ezra Eldon Shaffer.

Garry is survived by his wife, Vanda Shaffer and by three sons, Garry Shaffer, Jr. and wife Rebecca, Robert Shaffer and wife Alicia, Joshua Shaffer and fiancée Kayla.

He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Shianne Hoskins, Brooke Thompson, Zoe Shaffer, Kayden Couch, Bentlee Shaffer, Killian Shaffer, Allie Shaffer and Izzabella Shaffer; and by two brothers, James Harrison Shaffer and wife Mona Gail, and Eldon Ray Shaffer.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Barry Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.