Obituary for Geary Wayne Jarvis

Geary Wayne Jarvis 66 died Thursday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Parks Cemetery

Visitation Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home.

Geary Wayne Jarvis, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 18th, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Geary was born in Oneida, KY on June 24, 1950, a son of the late Minnie (Parks) and Perry Jarvis.

Geary is survived by his wife, Sharon (Labombarbe) Jarvis, his daughter, Kendra Jarvis Denham, and his son, Geary Jarvis, and wife Stephanie, all of Manchester.

He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Kayla Layne Bowling, Ashton Jarvis, Peyton Denham and Skyler Denham and 1 great grandchild Carter Hall.

Also surviving is his sister, Shella Eagle and husband Rusty of Frankfort and his brother, Perry Glenn Jarvis and wife Dorothy of Indiana.

In addition to his parents, Perry and Minnie (Parks) Jarvis, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Jarvis, his grandson, Jaxon Denham, and his sisters, Linda Wombles and Betty Bailey.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24th at Britton Funeral Home with Chris Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Parks Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23rd at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.