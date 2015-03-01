Obituary for George (Animal) Hensley

By

George Hensley 60 died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Sizemore Cemetery

(Marlin Jones Road, London)

Visitation Wednesday and Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

George Hensley, age 60, of Marlin Jones Road, London, KY passed away on Monday, June 19, at the University of Tennessee Hospital.

He was a former heavy equipment operator and he was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carolyn Sizemore Hensley and the following children, Phillip Hensley and his fiancé Elisa Moreno of Williamsburg, KY, Jeremy Hensley of Crane Creek, Joshua Scott of Marlin Jones Road and Charlie Gabbard and his wife Angela of Crane Creek. 18 grandchildren, Camron, Trevor, Jonathon, Aubrey, Jaxson, Laila, Allison, Delilah, Savannah, Kasita, Kyra, Kyle, Waylon, Austin, Jason, Dustin, Haleigh and Trevor.

He is also survived by these brothers and sisters, Lonnie Joe Hensley and wife Robin, Terry Hensley and wife Theresa, Conley Hensley and wife Debra, Arlena Deaton and husband Henry Lloyd, Alma Faye Hoskins and husband Johnny, Sandra Lovins and husband Lonnie, and by a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Elbert Hensley, his mother Cecilia Reed Hensley, his sons Jonathon Hensley and Kevin Barrett, his brothers Ralph Hensley and Elbert Wayne Hensley.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Todd Hicks, Jason Holland and Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow Sizemore Cemetery on Marlin Jones Road in London, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 21st and on Thursday, June 22nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com