Obituary for Gladys H. Smith

Gladys H. Smith, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, September 14th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Gladys was born in Woolum, KY on October 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Susan (Hatfield) and Andy Hoskins.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Smith.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Kathy Smith and husband Teddy of Manchester.

She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Jarrod Smith and wife Jennifer, Justin Smith and Cynthia Muncy and husband Ed.

Gladys is also survived by her brother, Ben Hoskins of Manchester; brothers-in-law: Delbert Smith and wife Pat, and Elbert Smith and wife Gelemma; and sister-in-law, Pauline Anderson Hoskins of Warsaw, IN.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her daughter, Wilma Singleton, and the following brothers: John Hoskins, Woodrow Hoskins, Frank “Bear” Hoskins, M.J. Hoskins and Charlie Hoskins.

She was a member of the White Hall Baptist Church and the Garrard Homemaker’s Club.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Anthony Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.