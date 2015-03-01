Obituary for Gladys Webb

By

Gladys Webb 69 died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation 11 AM Wednesday

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Gladys Webb, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, February 23rd, at the Pikeville Medical Center.

Gladys was born in Manchester, KY on November 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Rhoda (Mills) and Charlie Weaver.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Hobbs of Manchester; her son,Johnny Odell (Anna Marie) Hobbs of Manchester; and her long time companion, Bill Parker.

She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Kimberly Feltner, Carey Jo Bundy, James Bundy, Travis Bundy, Heather Hobbs, Bridgett Campbell, Jessica Hobbs and Ashley Grimes; great grandchildren: Macie Campbell, Madilyn Grimes, Mia Grimes, Michael Grimes, Kendall Hensley, Kristopher Osborne, Kylie Overbay, Avery Overbay, Bailey Hensley, Katlynn Roark, Elijah Bundy, Mackenzie Roark, Isiah Lee Bundy, Quintion Sizemore, Bryson Sizemore, Roberta Sizemore, Madison Lewis, Brooklynn Sizemore, Noah Bundy, Joshua Feltner, Kristen Feltner, Jordan Feltner, Arrinnia Bundy, Dokota Bundy, Haley Feltner, Anaiyah Bundy and Layla Patterson Bundy; and two sisters: Geneva Shea and Louise Begley, both of Hamilton, OH.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her brother, Homer Weaver, and sisters, Elsie Bowling, June Schine and Della Cupp.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester.