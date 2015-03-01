Obituary for Harve Hensley

By

Harve Hensley, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 4th, at the Lexington VA Medical Center, Lexington, KY.

Harve was born in Manchester, KY on January 9, 1930, a son of the late Telitha (Eagle) and Frank Hensley.

Harve is survived by his wife Gladys Hensley and a daughter, Wanda Kaye Perry and husband John of Flat Rock, MI, two sons Terry Hensley, of Manchester and Larry Hensley and wife Marie R. of Manassas, VA.

He is also survived by 7 grandchildren Angela Lynn Hensley, Rachel Gray, Brittany Perry, Larry Marshall Wayne Hensley, Ann Marie Hensley, Elizabeth Hensley and Johnathan Hensley and also survived by two sisters Tempie Fields and Sally Smith, both of Manchester and a brother Granville Hensley of Manchester.

In addition to his parents, Harve is preceded in death by his son Darrell Lee Hensley, his grandchildren Jason Hensley and Amanda Brown and his brothers and sister Henry, Owen, E.G. and Sarah Hensley.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 8th at Britton Funeral Home with Wayne House and Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Philpot Hensley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 7th at Britton Funeral Home .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

