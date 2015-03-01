Obituary for Harvey Leo Cottongim

By

Harvey Leo Cottongim 59 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Tuesday

New Home Baptist Church

Burial in Bundy Cemetery (Woolum)

Visitation after 11 AM

Harvey Leo Cottongim, 59, of Somerset passed away Saturday July 29th, 2017 at his home.

Harvey was born February 5th, 1958 to the union of the late William and Florence Cottongim.

He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Helen Hubbard, Georgetown, KY, Louellen Lawson, Lexington, KY, Bill Cottongim, Gregory, Michigan, Della Foster, Lawrenceburg, Ky, and Alma Sproles, Frankfort, KY.

He is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Franklin Cottongim, Denver Cottongim, Dan Cottongim, Marshall Cottongim, Preston Cottongim, and Mary Ollie Jones.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Tuesday at the New Home Baptist Church with Eli Broughton officiating. Burial will follow in the Bundy Cemetery at Woolum. Visitation will be after 11 AM Tuesday at the Church.

