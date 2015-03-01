Obituary for Hazel Vaughn

By

Hazel Vaughn 65 died Wednesday

Funeral 1 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Bundy Delph Cemetery

Visitation Friday

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Hazel Vaughn, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 27th, at her home.

Hazel was born in Manchester, KY on January 31, 1952, a daughter of the late Ester (Henson) and Sam Whitehead.

Hazel is survived by her husband, Gill Vaughn, and her daughter, Shirley Vaughn, both of Manchester.

Hazel is also survived by her two sisters, Essie Smith of Manchester and Sudie Alice Bowling of East Bernstadt; and her brother, Woodard Whitehead of Hazard.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a host of siblings.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Bundy Delph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.