Obituary for Hines Jackson

By

Hines Jackson 77 died Sunday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Jacks Branch Bible Church

Burial in Jackson Mathis Cemetery

Visitation Tuesday

Jacks Branch Bible Church

Hines Jackson, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, April 23rd, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Hines was born in Bright Shade, KY on July 9, 1939, a son of the late Nellie (Smith) and Boyd Jackson.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (Sawyers) Jackson and by a daughter, Ora Elva Hill and husband Zach of Thomasville, NC, two sons Michael Paul Jackson and wife Sheila of Manchester and Hines Jason Jackson and wife Betty of Manchester.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren Courtney Forman, James Daniel Jackson, Justin David Jackson, Tasha Jackson, Dillard Richard Jackson, Timothy Wiley Jackson, Nathan Gunner Jackson, Silas Conner Jackson, Sahara Summer Dalhover, Haley Autumn Dalhover and Joshua Caleb Hill, and 2 great grandchildren Andi Grace Forman and Jaylyn Jackson

Hines is also survived by three sisters, Madeline Pickett of Indiana, Evelyn Johnson of Manchester, Pauline Henson of Manchester, three brothers, Carl Jackson of Manchester, Shafter Jackson of Manchester and Fred Jackson of Manchester.

Hines is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Stanley and Ledford Jackson, his sister Princess Campbell and his grandchild Makesha Jackson.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 26th at Jacks Branch Bible Church with Jim Smith, Brian Sawyers and Michael Paul Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Mathis Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25th at Jacks Branch Bible Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Hines-Jackson