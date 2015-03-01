Obituary for Howard Frank Morsch

By

Howard Frank Morsch, Jr, 64 died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Hubbard Cemetery (Lockards Creek)

Visitation Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Howard Frank Morsch, Jr, age 64, of Manchester, passed away Friday January 26th, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, TN.

Howard is survived by his wife Helen Morsch, of Manchester, and one son Joshua Shawn Morsch, of Lockards Creek.

He is also survived by one sister Eva Clark of Fort Myers Florida and one nephew Jeff Elder of Westchester, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by one daughter Shannon Joyce Morsch Madden and his parents Howard and Katherine Morsch.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Tuesday January 30th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Metcalf and Aaron Metcalf officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery at Lockards Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.