Obituary for Hughie Albert Wagers

Hughie Albert Wagers died Wednesday

Funeral 1 PM Sunday

Big Creek Holiness Church

Burial in Memorial Gardens (Manchester)

Hughie Albert Wagers, 52, of Beech Grove, IN passed away Wednesday, March 29th, at his home.

Hughie was born in Redbird, KY on August 15, 1964, a son of the late Allie (Hollen) and Huey Wagers. He is also preceded by his brother Dewey Ballard.

Hughie is survived by a sister, Shirley Wagers of London, KY and a brother, James Wagers of Beech Grove, IN. He is also survived by the following nieces and nephews

Spencer Davidson, Ashley Wagers, Courtney Wagers, Hope Wagers, Corey Wagers and Ricky Wagers and the following great niece and great nephews Amelia Wagers, Anthony Wagers, Austin Wagers and Alex Wagers.

Service will be held 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 2nd at the Big Creek Holiness Church in Big Creek, KY with Roy Lane Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.