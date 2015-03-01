Obituary for Irene Davidson

By

Irene Davidson, 84, of Keavy, KY, passed away Friday, December 8th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

Irene was born in Oneida, KY on November 24, 1933, a daughter of the late Anna (Barger) and Forrester Spurlock.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, James Davidson.

Irene is survived by her son, Eric Davidson of Keavy.

She is also survived by the following grandchildren: John (Alicia) Davidson of Pippa Passes, Joshua Davidson of Keavy, Nikki Davidson of Keavy and Erin Davidson of Keavy.

Irene is also survived by six sisters: Elvia Spurlock of Oneida, Mary Hoskins of BIg Creek, Pauline Bowling of Big Creek, Julida Bowling of Connersville, Joyce Gail Lainhart, of Connersville and Patty Hensley of Alexandra, KY; and by four brothers: John Levi Spurlock of Oneida, Forrester Jr. Spurlock of Oneida, Larry Spurlock of Connersville and Lonnie Spurlock of Connersville.

In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Herman Valentine, and by the following brothers and sister: Gerald Spurlock, Paul Spurlock and Sophia Hensley.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Sill Lee and Lonnie Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow at the Irvin Hill Cemetery in Oneida.

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.