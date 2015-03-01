Obituary for James Henson

By

James Henson 54 died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

James Henson, 54, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, May 12th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

James was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 8, 1962, a son of the late Sudie (Williams) and C P Henson.

James is survived by his wife, Connie (Hubbard) Henson, his daughter, Marlena Bays and husband Jerome Bays of Ham Hollow, and four sons, Jamie Henson of Chop Bottom, Donald Henson of Chop Bottom, Jessie Gilliam of Manchester and James P Henson of Chop Bottom.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren Addalyn Henson, Payton Reece, Abigail Henson, Caylee Henson, Emma Henson, Breonna Henson, Makayla Bays, Dustin Henson, Waylon Bays, Katelyn Henson and 1 great grandchild Chloe Bays.

James is also survived by his two sisters, Jewell Wagers of Goose Rock and Susan Henson of Chop Bottom, and by his brother, Steven Henson of Burning Springs.

In addition to his parents, C P and Sudie (Williams) Henson, he is preceded in death by his grandchild Bailey Henson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 20th at Britton Funeral Home with Sill Lee, Bob Estep and Jesse Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, May 19th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/James-Henson