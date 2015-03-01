Obituary for James Mallard, Jr.

By

James Mallard, Jr., 85, of Oneida passed away Thursday afternoon at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Mallard taught both Science and Spanish for over 50 years at various schools, including the Oneida Baptist Institute, the Manchester Christian Academy and the Hardin County School System in Vine Grove. He was a memeber and deacon of Oneida Baptist Church and an associate memeber of Panco Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Tressa June Hershberger Mallard of Oneida, KY and by the following children Jonathan Mallard and wife Vallery of Schertz, TX, Timothy Mallard and wife Debra of Frankfort, KY, Jamie Ruth Stamper and husband Bruce of Goshen, KY, Daniel Mallard and wife Jamie of Claremore, OK and by 7 grandchildren MaryAnn, Virginia, Marae, Eric, Erin, Kenan, and Adriel.

Mr. Mallard is also survived by a sister, Margaret Ann Farris and husband John of Batesville, MS and a brother Thomas Mallard of Jacksonville, FL

He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ann Wilson Mallard and by his parents Vera H. Mallard & Dr. James W. Mallard, Sr. and his sister-in-law Beth Mallard.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 4th at the Oneida Baptist Institute Chapel in Oneida, KY with Jerry Rice and Darwood Santmier officiating. Burial will follow at the Oneida Cemetery in Oneida, KY.

Visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 4th at the Oneida Baptist Institute Chapel in Oneida, KY

Briton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.