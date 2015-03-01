Obituary for James Ray Caudill

By

James Ray Caudill, 55, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, April 5th, at his residence.

James was born in Louisville, KY on September 2, 1961, a son of the late Margaret (Warren) and Ray Caudill.

James is survived by his wife Jeweldean (Gibson) Caudill and the following children

a daughter Delonda Gibson of Manchester, two sons James Ray Caudill and wife Amy of Fort Campbell, Bobby Ray Caudill and wife Kellie of Manchester.

He is also survived three sisters, Jewell Wagers of Manchester, Rhonda Blair of London, Losinda Caudill of Louisville, three brothers, Eddie Caudill of Manchester,Mark Caudill of Shelbyville and Kelly Caudill of Louisville and by by 5 grandchildren, Bentley Gibson, Khole Gibson, Jace Caudill, Gunner Ray Caudill and Cooper Caudill.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 8th at Manchester Pentecostal Church with Dean Lawson and Mitchell Baker and Paul Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Caudill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, April 7th at Manchester Pentecostal Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

