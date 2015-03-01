Obituary for Janet Parker

By

Janet Parker, 67, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Monday, September 18th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.

Janet was born on March 23, 1950, a daughter of the late Addie (Taylor) and Robert Gabbard.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Parker.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Mary (Margie) Gray and husband Jamie of Flat Creek; her two sons Clinton Parker and wife Della Mae of Waynesville, OH and Billy Scott Andres and wife Carolyn of London, KY; and by her companion Bobby Smith.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Scottie Andres, Daniel Andres, Alisha Parker, Tyler Parker, Joshua Gray, Jordan Gray, Dakota Gray, Brad Gray, Leah Gray and Colton Gray; by three sisters, Margaret Hensley and husband Paul of Loveland, OH, Cedith Michael of Maineville, OH, Georgia Lockamy and husband Michael of Lebanon, OH; three brothers, Robert Gabbard and wife Shirley of Ohio,Fred Gabbard and wife Connie of Arkansas, and Ralph Gabbard and wife Kim of Lebanon, OH; two special nephews, Buddy Polick of Covington, KY and Stanley Smith, Jr. of Manchester; and by a special first cousin, Michelle Toler of Richmond, KY.

In addition to her husband and parents, Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy.

