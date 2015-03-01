Obituary for Janice Smith

By

Janice Smith, 73, of Brightshade, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 11th, at her home.

She is survived by 8 children Denzil Smith and wife Joyce, Lester J Smith and wife Gayla, Clark Smith, Ruth Ann Smith and husband Johnny, Patricia Jarvis and husband Glenn, Rosetta Jackson and husband Michael, Louvanna Jarvis and husband George, Melva Jackson and husband Terry.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Janice is also survived by two sisters, Ruby Hensley and Marie Smith, both of Rose Hill, VA.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, TJ Smith, her mother and father, John and Mallie Asher, and the following brothers: Lee Asher, TJ Asher, Otis Asher, Orville Asher, Lonzie Asher and Ernest Asher.

She was a member of the Old Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15 at Old Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church with Kenneth Jones and Reggie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery in Brightshade, KY.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM on Thursday, April 13th at Old Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church. A service will also be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 14th at Old Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Janice-Smith