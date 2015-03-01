Obituary for Janice Wombles

By

Janice Wombles, 60, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, April 29th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.

Janice was born on August 6, 1956, a daughter of Ethel (Hatfield) Roberts and the late Gilbert Roberts.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband Grover Wombles, and her brothers Elmer Lee, Tommy and J.L. Roberts

Janice is survived by two sons Edward Roberts and Jeffery Wombles and a step son Vince Wombles, all of Manchester.

She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Brett and Shayley Roberts, and the following sisters, Mary Sizemore and Ruth Henson both of Manchester, Bertha Spurlock and Flora Saylor both of Burning Springs.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3rd at Crawfish Holiness Church with Cecil Benge, George Roberts and Johnny Benge officiating. Burial will follow in the Herd Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2nd at Crawfish Holiness Church .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.