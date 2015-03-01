Obituary for Jaython James Lee Hacker

By

Jaython James Lee Hacker, 7 month old infant died Wednesday

Funeral 1 PM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Wagers Cemetery (Elk Creek)

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Jaython James Lee Hacker, 7 month old infant son of Jonathan Hacker and Terri DeAnn Jones, passed away Wednesday February 14th, 2018 at his home.

He is survived by his Parents Jonathan Hacker and Terri Deann Jones, his grandparents Deborah and James Ray Hacker and Terry and Deidre Jones and three siblings: Cameron Lee Dees, Maci LeeLLen Hacker, and Kendra Hacker.

The funeral service for Jaython will be held 1 PM Monday February 19th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Buck Fultz officiating. Burial will follow in the Wagers Cemetery at Elk Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday February 18th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.