Obituary for Jeffrey Henson

Jeffrey Henson, 48, of Corbin, KY, formally of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, December 13th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

Jeffrey was born on October 3, 1969, a son of the late Birdie (Wagers) and Taylor Henson.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Debra (Thomas) Henson, and three sons: Richard Lentz, Timmy Lentz, Lenny Lentz, all of Corbin.

Jeffrey is also survived by his sister and three brothers: Marie Mitchell, Dennis Henson, Don Henson and Wayne Henson, all of Goose Rock.

Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Britton Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Britton Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.