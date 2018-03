By

Jesse Pearl Metcalf died Sunday

Funeral Thursday 1 PM

Lakes Funeral Home

Visitation Wednesday

Lakes Funeral Home

Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery (Sextons Creek)

http://www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com/obituaries/Jesse-Pearl-Metcalf?obId=3004959#/obituaryInfo