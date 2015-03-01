Obituary for Jessie L. Collins Smallwood

By

Jessie L. Collins Smallwood 78 of Nicholasville died Wednesday

She was born in Manchester

Funeral Monday 1 PM

Dowell and Martin Funeral Home

Visitation Sunday

Dowell and Martin Funeral Home Mt. Vernon

Mrs. Jessie L. Collins Smallwood, age 78 of Nicholasville, KY, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her home. She was born in Manchester, KY on August 24, 1939 the daughter of Bent and Warnie Woods Collins. She was a homemaker and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Clay County. She enjoyed quilting and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years: Dinzle Smallwood of Nicholasville, KY; five sons: Randell Smallwood of Manchester, Jimmy Smallwood, David Smallwood, Dinzle Smallwood, Jr. and David Smallwood, Jr. all of Nicholasville; three daughters: Betty Bagwell of Nicholasville, Evelyn Martin of Alabama and Jennifer Otey of Bristol, TN and two brothers: Roe Collins and Bobby Collins. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smallwood was preceded in death by three daughters: Wanda Faye Smallwood, Rosie Smallwood and Nancy Couch; one son: Roland Smallwood and five brothers and sisters.

Visitation

Sunday

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Dowell and Martin Funeral Home

365 West Main Street

Mt. Vernon, KY 40456

Funeral

Monday

1:00 PM

Dowell and Martin Funeral Home

Burial in Couch Family Cemetery

Mt. Vernon