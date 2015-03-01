Obituary for Jewel Sizemore

By

Jewel Sizemore, 84, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Sunday, April 23rd, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

Jewel was born in Blue Hole, KY on May 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Lula (Hubbard) and Duce Sizemore.

Jewel is survived by her husband John H Sizemore and by four daughters, Edith Eileen Williamson of Corbin, Joyce Asher and husband Gary of Manchester, Janice Bowling of Big Creek and Joann Salyers and husband Richard of London.

Jewel is also survived by the following brother and sisters Tony Sizemore of Big Creek, Homer Sizemore, Dave Sizemore, Nora Poe and Iva Smith all of Indiana.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Sizemore, her daughter Barbara Steele, her brothers Raleigh and Robert Sizemore and her sister Jane Collett.

Service will be held 12:00 PM on Wednesday, April 26th at Britton Funeral Home with Kenneth Jones, Reggie Jackson and Eddie Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Sizemore Cemetery in Big Creek.

Visitation will be held 6:00:00 on Tuesday, April 25th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

