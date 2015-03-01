Obituary for Jewell Gray

By

Jewell Gray 77 died Sunday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation 6 PM Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Jewell Gray, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, October 1st, at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center.

Jewell was born in Goose Rock, KY on September 9, 1940, a daughter of the late Axie (Smith) and Robert Davidson.

Jewell is survived by her husband Earl Gray; her daughter, Jennifer Stewart and husband George of Goose Rock; her three sons Verilon Gray and wife Jeanette of Goose Rock, Roy Gray and wife Nicole of Goose Rock, and Terry Gray and wife Sonya of Manchester.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Rachel Baker, Emma Mary Jewell Gray, Ireland Stewart, Janice Fugate and husband Kyle, Joshua Gray and wife Tara, Megan Barnes and husband Justin, Allison Sheets and Ryan Sheets; 2 great grandchildren: Jayla Victoria Gray and Easton Fugate; and the following sisters and brothers: Doris Lipps of Goose Rock, Ruby Roark of Manchester, Lorene Tipton of Manchester, Vernice Asher of London, Vesser Davidson of Goose Rock, and Chris Wagers of Manchester.

In addition to her parents, Axie and Robert Davidson, Jewell was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Verilon Davidson, Jr. Davidson and Bee Pennington.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Shirley Joe Smith, Dean Lawson and Baxter Corum officiating.

Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.