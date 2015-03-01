Obituary for Jimmie Barkley Hounchell

By

Jimmie Barkley Hounchell 80 died January 16

Services are Private

Jimmie Barkley Hounchell, age 80, passed away Friday January 16th, 2018 at his home.

He is survived by one daughter Donna Wright and husband Chris of Hebron, KY, and one son James Thomas Hounchell of Wisconsin.

He is also survived by his brother Don Hounchell and sister Doris Stacer both of San Antonio, Texas and two grandchildren Shelby Strickley and Christopher Wright.

He is preceded in death by his Wife Geraldine Hounchell and his parents Thomas and Hazel Hounchell.

