Obituary for Jimmie Hicks

Jimmie Hicks, 90, of Manchester, KY, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 29th, at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard. He was a WW2 veteran and a member of the Manchester Chapter of the DAV.

Jimmie was born in Roots Branch, KY on April 14, 1927, a son of the late Minni (Hatfield) and Acie Hicks.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Hicks.

Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Virginia Manis and husband Keith of Rogersville, TN;and his two sons, Randall Hicks of Fort Wayne, IN and Kenneth Hicks and wife Kimberly Hicks, of Fort Wayne, IN.

He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his sister, Julie Rowe of Mt. Vernon; and his three brothers: Daniel Hicks and wife Pat of Manchester, Troy Hicks of Hyden and Lee Hicks of Manchester.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Virgil Hicks, Eli Hicks, Theo Hicks, Houston Hicks, Dewey Hicks, Willie Hicks, Delbert Hicks, Donnie Hicks, Millie Hammons and Gala Louise Hicks.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Travis Fields officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.