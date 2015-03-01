Obituary for Jo Lynn Trosper

By

Jo Lynn Trosper died Sunday

Funeral 2 PM Thursday

Manchester Baptist Church

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Jo Lynn Trosper, 78, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, April 9th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Jo Lynn was born on September 19, 1938, a daughter of the late Hazel (Keith) and Estill Spurlock.

She was a member of the Manchester Baptist Church and a retired Home Economics

teacher for the Clay County Board of Education.

Jo Lynn is survived by her husband Jim Trosper.

Jo Lynn is also survived by a brother, Lowell Spurlock, of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews, Mary Lynn Spurlock Hornsby and husband Terry, Arthur Lowell Spurlock, Thomas Wayne Spurlock, Jon David Spurlock and Dottie Elaine Spurlock and by her great niece and nephew Lori Lynn Lunsford and Keith James Hacker.

Service will be held 2:00:00 on Thursday, April 13th at the Manchester Baptist Church with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12th at Britton Funeral Home .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Jo-Lynn-Trosper