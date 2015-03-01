Obituary for Joan L Jackson

By

Joan L Jackson 77 died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Smith Jackson Cemetery (Lockards Creek)

Visitation 11 AM

Joan L Jackson, 77, of London, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 1st, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London.

Joan was born in Montrose, MI on July 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Mariatta (Graves) and Clyde Douglas.

Joan is survived by her husband Charles Jackson and the following children: Ron Boucher of St Johns, MI, Harold Boucher of Kalamazoo, MI, Patricia Boucher of Harrison, MI, Gerald Boucher of Richmond, KY, Irvin Jackson of Russell Springs, KY, Roy Jackson of Richmond, KY, and Daniel Jackson of Richmond, KY.

She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, Clyde and Mariatta Douglas, she was preceded in death by the following children: Ricky Boucher, Susan Mathis and Kathy Jackson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Cecil Benge, David Reynolds and Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Jackson Cemetery at Lockards Creek, KY.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.