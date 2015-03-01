Obituary for John H Jackson

By

John H Jackson 75 died Wednesday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Delph Cemetery

John H Jackson, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 21st, at his home.

John was born in Manchester, KY on October 7, 1941, a son of the late Daisy Jackson and Woodson Jackson and was raised by Woodson and Ethel Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Bobbie Ratliff Jackson.

John is survived by his children, Patricia L Jackson of Birmingham, AL, Randall Jackson, Sandra Sizemore, Linda Jackson and Gary D. Jackson, all of Manchester.

He is also survived by his sister Bessie Allen, five grandchildren, Karen Jackson, Hallie Jackson, Kellie Sizemore, Eric Jackson and Ryan Jackson, and six great grandchildren, Payden Mia Frazier, Braxton Jackson, Maleah Jackson, Kinsley Jackson, Rylan Jackson and Ryder Jackson.

John is also preceded in death by his brother Raymond Jackson, his sister Hester Allen and his grandson Dustin Jackson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Cleve Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Delph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, June 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

http://www.brittonfh.com