Obituary for John Henson

John William Henson, 68, of Corbin, KY, formerly of Manchester, KY, passed away on December 23rd, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.

He had a son and daughter that preceded him in death, Amy Henson and Jaime Henson both of Burning Springs.

He is survived by special friends, Patricia Hollin and Doug Williams of Corbin. He has two grandsons, Nathan Hacker and AJ Henson and a great grandchild, Savannah Hacker, all of Manchester. He has one sister, Marie Mitchell, and three brothers: Donald Lee, Wayne and Dennis Henson all of Manchester. He is also survived by the following stepchildren: Evie Smith, Georgie Hicks, Lucille Gregory, Joey Gregory, Cecil Gregory, and Don Gregory, all Manchester, and Pleaz Ray Gregory and Youel Gregory of London. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jeffrey Henson of Corbin.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George Roberts and Lyle Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at the Roots Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.