Obituary for Johnnie Bishop

Johnnie Bishop, 70, of Oneida, passed away Thursday January 4th, 2018 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Betty Bishop, Rocky Branch, and the following children: Donald Patrick Bishop, Rocky Branch, Justin Scott Bishop and wife Ashley, Oneida, Trina Rena Barrett and husband Lonnie, Jacks Branch, Shannon Pennington and wife Crystal, Hamilton, Ohio, Whitney Page Bishop, Rocky Branch, and Brittany Nicole Bishop, of Rocky Branch, and these grandchildren: Katie Elizabeth Bishop, Kaleb Brody Bishop, and Brentlee Wayne Bishop.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: E. Howard Bishop, Ellis J. Bishop, Alvan Bishop, Leon Bishop, Billy Ray Bishop, Mary Fern Wilder, and Orvalene Martin, all of Hamilton, Ohio, and Edna Dean of London, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents Justice Bishop and Della Mae Baker Bishop, and these siblings: Joby Bishop, O.T. Bishop, and Reva Bishop.

The funeral service will be held 2:30 Pm Sunday January 7th, 2018 at the Oneida Community Church with Todd Hicks and Jerry Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Bishop Cemetery at Oneida. Visitation will be after 1 PM Sunday at the Oneida Community Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.