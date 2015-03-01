Obituary for Johnny “Gear Jammer” Howard

By

Johnny “Gear Jammer” Howard, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 29th, at his home.

Johnny was born in Red Bird, KY on May 1, 1960, a son of the late Eliza (Sizemore) Hayre and Luther Howard.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Howard, and his two sons, Brandon Howard and special daughter-in-law Beth of London and Nick Howard of Manchester.

He is also survived by two grandchildren, Peyton Howard and Amelia “MeMe” Howard, by his sister, Wanda Whitaker and husband Keith of Somerset, and by his brother, James Howard of Somerset.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Kip Wells and George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Cotton Cemetery on Cotton Bend Road.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

