Obituary for Joyce Johnson

Joyce Johnson, 73, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, March 30th, at the Hillcrest Nursing Home.

Joyce was born in Manchester, KY on January 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Belle (Whitehead) and Ezra Johnson.

Joyce is survived by two daughters, Bernadine and husband Ottie Ross of London;

Patty and husband Johnny Eversole of Manchester; a son, Randy and wife Sally Johnson of London. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Jason Rekus Ross, Madison Paige Johnson, John Andrew Eversole.

Joyce is also survived by a brother, Aaron Johnson.

Joyce is preceded in death by a special friend Jessie Collins.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 2nd at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 1st at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.