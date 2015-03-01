Obituary for Juanita Jones

By

Juanita Jones, age 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday February 22nd, 2018 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She is survived by her son Tony Delbert Jones and wife Judy, of St. Louis Missouri, and two daughters Linda Mae Combs and husband David, Lily, KY, and Virginia Smith and husband Michael, of Manchester.

She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Ed Mills, Cecil Mills, Tolman Mills, Marie Cox, Elizabeth Reid, Alta Mae Smith, and Beulah Harris, as well as 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Otto Jones, her parents Leonard and Mealie Mills, one sister Dortha Golden, and two brothers Anderson Mills and Johnny Mills.

The funeral service for Juanita will be held 2 PM Sunday February 25th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery at Lily, KY. Visitation will be after 6 PM Saturday February 24th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.