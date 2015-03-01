Obituary for Julia (Judy) Nolan

By

Julia (Judy) Nolan 68 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Katie’s Creek Baptist Church

Burial in Gilbert Estep Cemetery

Visitation 6 PM

Britton Funeral Home

Julia (Judy) Nolan, 68, passed away Saturday June 17th at her home. Julia was born in Big Creek, Kentucky on November 21, 1948. She was the daughter of the late George Gilbert and Georgia Estep. In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Nolan, Brother Felix Gilbert and Brother Larry Gilbert.

Julia is survived by 2 sisters; Glenna Sizemore of Indiana and Hilda Hacker of Big Creek, Kentucky. She is survived by her 4 children: George (Buck) Nolan and wife Allison Nolan of Edinburgh, Indiana, Glenna (Sissy) Hensley and significant other Rodney Stone of Henderson, Kentucky, Samuel (Peewee) Nolan of Henderson, Kentucky and Georgia (Renee’) Roberts of Edinburgh, Indiana. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Kyle Nolan, Dylan Greathouse, Katelynn Nolan and Samuel Nolan. She has 3 great grandchildren: Valentine, Harlan and Gabriella. She is also survived by her special pet Fiona, whom she loved very much.

She was a member of Katie’s Creek Baptist Church.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 21st at Katie’s Creek Baptist Church, with Golden Jr. Smith officiating. Burial will follow Gilbert Estep Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.