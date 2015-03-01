Obituary for Keith Harris (Turkey) Collett

By

Keith Harris (Turkey) Collett age 55

Keith Harris (Turkey) Collett, Sexton’s Creek, KY age 55 was born August 5, 1961 to Harris and the late Mallie Collett.

He was blessed with four children: Stephen (Bo Bo) Dykes and wife April of Manchester, KY, Bobbie Jo Caudill and husband Ryan of Booneville, KY, Shania Collett and Dusty Collett of London, KY.

Six grand kids: Erinn, Ethan and Lane Caudill, Kaenan and Kendalyn Collett, and Maggie Parker Collett.

Turkey is survived by his daddy, Harris Collett of Laurel Creek and these brothers and sisters: Harold Collett and wife Betty Jean of Cool Springs, Ricky Collett and wife Christine of Annville, KY, Bobby Collett and wife Linda Gail of Sexton’s Creek, Carolyn Collins and husband David of Berea, KY, Lois Owens and husband Kyle of London, KY, Cathy Wells and husband Robert of London, KY, Diane Collett of Sexton’s Creek, KY and Brenda Edwards and husband Bub of Sexton’s Creek, KY.

He is also survived by these aunts and uncle: Myrtle Sizemore, Lola Mae Killion, Joyce Hoskins, Martha Copenhaver and Hershel Martin. By two special friends: Keith Marshall and Stevie Metcalf. And by his two special companions, his dogs Bella and Frank. Plus a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Turkey was preceded in death by his mother Mallie Collett, his brother Darrell Collett and his sister Sandra McDaniel.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Brian Collett and Robert Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin’s Cemetery, Island Creek, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 8th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

