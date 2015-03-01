Obituary for Kelly Mills, Jr.

By

Kelly Mills, Jr., 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 23rd, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Kelly was born in Manchester, KY on July 17, 1935, a son of the late Edna Gilliam Mills and Kelly Mills.

Kelly is survived by five daughters, Jodie and his special son-in-law Benjie Napier of Manchester, Eugenia (Steve) Reams of Mt. Victory, OH, Delinda Hurd of Manchester, Pat (Maurice) Taylor of London and Sharon Bowling of Manchester; and by two sons Darryl (Kay) Mills of Burning Springs, Kelly (Renetta) Mills, Jr of Manchester. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Kelly is also survived by five sisters, Veda (Dank) Shepard, Gladys (Don) Wooton,Mary (Ron) Lyttleton, Ann Maly and Mattie (Bob) Smith and by three brothers, Michael (Tammy) Mills, Woody (Teresa) Mills and Homer (Birdie) Mills.

In addition to his parents, Edna Gilliam Mills and Kelly Mills, Kelly was preceded in death by his grandson, Bradley Maggard and the following brothers and sisters: Harvey Mills, Bennie Mills, Bonnie Smith, Martha Woods and Nettie Mills.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 29th at Goose Rock Cemetery in Manchester, KY, with Homer Mills and George Davidson officiating.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

