Obituary for Kenneth Wayne Davis

By

Kenneth Wayne Davis 64 died Monday

Funeral 3:30 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Napier-Davis Cemetery (Pennington Hill)

Visitation 11:00 AM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Kenneth Wayne Davis, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 18th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Kenneth was born in Hamilton, OH on October 5, 1953, a son of the late Della (Davis) Napier and Okel Davis.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mary “Cookie” (Hoskins) Davis; his daughter, Renee (Tracy) Caldwell of Leslie County; his two sons, Ethan Davis of Manchester and Kenneth Wayne (Samantha) Davis, Jr. of London; and by the following grandchildren: Destiny Caldwell, Kennedi Caldwell, Cody Davis and Johnathan Davis

Kenneth is also survived by his brother, Burt (Connie) Davis of Cookeville, TN.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Davis, and his brother, John Henry Davis.

Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Napier-Davis Cemetery on Pennington Hill.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM on Wednesday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.