Obituary for Leonard Collins

Leonard Collins, 92, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, April 4th, at his residence. Leonard was born in Bullskin, KY on July 3, 1924, a son of the late Elizabeth (Woods) and Eli Collins.

Leonard is survived by his wife Edna Collins and the following children, two daughters Elsie Sue Eversole and husband Eugine and Willie Mae Collins, five sons Leonard Collins, Jr. and wife Berneice, Denver Collins and wife Della, Wade Collins, Gilbert Lee Collins, and Randy Collins, a step daughter, Thelma Faye Moore and husband Ricky, two step sons Rodger Lawson and wife Thelma, Elmer Lawson and wife Candi.

He is also survived by 20 grandchildren Diane Maxie, Ricky Eversole, James Collins, Stacy Adams, Toby Collins, Travis Collins, Michele Jordan, Tammy Combs, Kenny Sizemore, Shannon Collins, Anthony Collins, Heather Collins, Nicole Henson, Crystal Henson, Sheila Couch, Christopher Couch, Jerome Collins, Issaiah Collins, Eli Collins, Randal Collins, 4 step grandchildren Misty Lawson, Cody Lawson, Ricky Griffith and Sharon Collins, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Leonard is preceded in death by is wife and the mother of his children Lola Collins, his parents Eli and Elizabeth Collins and two daughters Shirley Jean Sizemore and Elizabeth Collins.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell and George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Jackson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, April 7th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

