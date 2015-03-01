Obituary for Leonard Edward Henson

By

Leonard Edward Henson 25 died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Martin Cemetery (Oneida)

Visitation 12 PM Friday

Leonard Edward Henson, 25, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 11th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Leonard was born in Hyden, KY on June 15, 1992, a son of Beulah (Bishop) Henson and the late Lewis Edward Cornett.

Leonard is survived by his mother Beulah (Bishop) Henson of Laurel Creek, his wife Preshus Henson of Manchester, his step-mother Linda Wagers of Upper Rader, and by the following brothers and sisters: Terry Bishop of Salem, IN, Alfred Buster Cornett of Oneida, Thelma Hensley of Manchester, Brenda Partin of Manchester and Lisa Henson of Upper Rader. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his father Lewis Edward Cornett.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 14th at Britton Funeral Home with Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery in Oneida, KY

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM on Friday, July 14th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

