Obituary for Lillie Mae (Epperson) Hacker

Lillie Mae (Epperson) Hacker, 72, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 12th, at her residence.

Lillie was born in Robbins, TN on July 22, 1944, a daughter of the late Artie (Goad) and Delmar Epperson.

Lillie is survived by her husband, Harvey Hacker and by three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Hacker Issaacs (Stevie) of Manchester, Rebecca Sue Hacker Lovins (Michael) of Oneida and Lola Rene Hacker Cerveny (Bill) of Burning Springs and by six sons Paul Hacker (Valarie) of Fort Wayne, IN, Timothy Hacker (Libby) of South Lebanon, Mark Hacker (Shannon) of Oneida, Harvey David Hacker (Barbara) of Manchester, James Harvey Hacker (Kimberly) of Manchester and Arty Gene Hacker (Tina) of Oneida.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her sister Lola Virginia Epperson of Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Delmar and Artie (Goad) Epperson, Lillie is preceded in death by two 2 brothers Ray Epperson and Roy Epperson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with J. C. Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Hacker Cemetery in Oneida, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, July 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY