Obituary for Linda Kathleen Bennett

By

Linda Kathleen Bennett 70 died Monday

Funeral 12 PM Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at McClurg Cemetery (Concord)

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Linda Kathleen Bennett, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, September 4th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Linda was born in Elwood, IN on July 18, 1947, a daughter of the late Ina Jane (LaRue) and Clyde Patric Ingram.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Bennett.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Younts and husband Randy of Oneida. Also by, Chuckie Bennett, Roland Bennett and wife Teresa, and Joann Gregory.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Crystal Niece, Henry Holland, Pamela Younts, Krystle Holland, David Younts and Randall Younts; 11 great grandchildren: Paige, Kenzie, Kandall, Kris, Kamrynn, Hunter, Teigann, Ian, Trenton, Kayla and Isaac.

Linda is also survived by her sister and brother, Martha Burke and Gerald Patric Ingram, both of Elwood, IN.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Saltee and Ina Mae Ingram.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 7th in Manchester, KY with Danny Ray Murphy officiating. Burial will follow on Thursday, September 7th at McClurg Cemetery in Concord, KY.

http://www.brittonfh.com