Obituary for Lisa Ann Ruth

Lisa Ann Ruth 46 died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Lisa Ann Ruth, 46, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, September 18th, at her home.

Lisa was born in Beverly, KY on September 27, 1970, a daughter of Joyce (Ghent) Davis and the late Finley Davis.

Lisa is survived by her husband, James Ruth, her mother, Joyce (Ghent) Davis, and her daughter, Whitney Ruth.

She is also survived by two sisters, Susie Davis Ball of Tyner, and Peggy Davis Sutherland and husband Chris of London; three brothers, Charles Finley Davis and wife Mona of Manchester, James Russell Davis and wife Melissa of Manchester, and John Wesley Davis and wife Leslie of Manchester; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Roy and Vestie Ruth; her sister-in-law, Deania Ruth; by the following nieces and nephews: Jonathon Davis, Sarah Sutherland, Justin Davis, Tyler Ball, Kelsey Sutherland, Kaitlyn Davis Davidson, Matthew Ball, Landon Davis, Shelby Davis, Tyler Gibson, Jacob Gibson and Kristopher Gibson; and by her very special pets: her dog Belle and her two cats, Dutchess and Pierre.

Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Finley Davis and her brother-in-law, Randy Ball.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 22nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Buford Hooker, Roy Woods and Mike Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.