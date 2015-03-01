Obituary for Logan Timothy Davidson

By

Logan Timothy Davidson, age 14 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Logan was born in Edgewood, Kentucky on December 5, 2002 to Coy Charles Davidson and Tonya Kay Fields. He enjoyed playing video games, archery, writing, drawing, and spending time with his pets. Logan excelled in academics, especially math and science.

Logan is survived by his grandmother, Janie Adkins; his grandfathers, Timothy Adkins and Clayton (Rose) Fugate; his father, Coy Charles Davidson; his mother, Tonya Kay Fields; his siblings, Destiny, Kaydence, Aden, and Adrianna Phillips; his cousins, John and Melissa Feldmeyer, Destiny and Robert III Alexander; his aunts, Regina (Bobby) Alexander, Brittany Fields, Becky and Jennifer Fugate; and numerous other family members and friends. Logan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Tonya Jackson.

Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013 from 5 PM to 8PM on Friday, March 10, 2017. Graveside services will be held at the Davidson Cemetery in Oneida, KY at 1:00 PM on Sunday March 12, 2017.

Memorial contributions can be made to Janie Adkins for help with funeral expenses.

