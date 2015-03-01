Obituary for Louise Hubbard

By

Louise Hubbard, 66, of Carrollton, KY passed away Wednesday, April 5th, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Louise was born in Hyden, KY on August 31, 1950, a daughter of the late Gladys (Wagers) Collins and Farmer Hubbard.

Louise is survived by her husband Charles Saunders, and her daughter, Jessica Saunders of Bardstown.

She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Jayden Saunders and Bentley Saunders and 2 sisters-in-law Betty Jones of Pineville and Tammy Saunders of Barbourville.

Service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12th at Britton Funeral Home with Jerry Knox officiating. Burial will following in the Mud Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12th at Britton Funeral Home.

