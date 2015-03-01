Obituary for Lowell Thomas Spurlock

By

Lowell Thomas Spurlock, 84, passed away Thursday, May 25th, at the Southern Care Assisted Living in Franklin, TN. Lowell was born in Manchester, KY on July 11, 1932, a son of the late Hazel (Keith) and Estill Spurlock.

Lowell is survived by two daughters, Mary Lynn Spurlock Hornsby and husband Terry of Manchester, Dottie Elaine Spurlock of Corbin, three sons Arthur Lowell Spurlock of Manchester, Thomas Wayne Spurlock, of Manchester and Jon David Spurlock and wife Tammy of Nashville.

He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lori Lunsford, Keith Hacker, Sydney Jean Fuson, Ben Spurlock and Kate Spurlock

In addition to his parents, Estill and Hazel Spurlock, Lowell is preceded in the death by his wife, Anna C. Adkins Spurlock, and his sisters, Norma Ann Spurlock and Jo Lynn Trosper.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Monday May 29th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Cincinnati Ohio. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

