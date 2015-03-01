Obituary for Lucian Robinson Jr.

By

Lucian Robinson Jr. 74 died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Lakes Funeral Home

Burial in Wilson Cemetery

Visitation 11 AM

Masonic service 1:30 PM

Lucian Robinson Jr. was born July 24, 1943 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, February 19, 2018 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH, being 74 years of age. He was the son of the late Lucian Robinson Sr. and Fern Ferguson Robinson.

Lucian is survived by his brother, Earl Robinson of Danville and by a sister, Dorothy Robinson of Indianapolis, IN. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members.

In addition to his parents, Lucian was also preceded in death by his wife, Mona Robinson; by a brother, Felix Eugene Robinson and by two sisters, Geraldine Pennington, and Evangeline Burkhardt.

Funeral service 2:00PM Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Bingham officiating. Burial to follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

Masonic service will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday