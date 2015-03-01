Obituary for Lucille Hicks

By

Lucille Hicks, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 9th, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY.

Lucille was born in Oneida, KY on November 20, 1950, a daughter of Mable (Scalf) and Cecil Gregory.

Lucille is survived by her daughters, Angela Lee Harris and husband Bruce of Goose Rock and Bobbie Joe Hicks of Manchester.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jesse Napier, Shawn and Matthew Turner and Benjamin Harris, and by her three sisters, Virginia Chadwell, Nannie Gregory and Nancy Henson, and her brother, Larry Gregory, all of Manchester.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mable (Scalf) Gregory, and her sisters, Verna Mae Gregory, Alice Gregory, Ailene Gregory, Wanda Lou Gregory and Martha Hubbard.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 12th at Britton Funeral Home with Danny Stewart and Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial will follow Dobson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 11th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

