Obituary for Lucy Wagers

By

Lucy Wagers 91 died Monday

Funeral 1 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Daniel Smith Cemetery

Visitation Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Lucy Wagers, 91, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 22nd, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. Lucy was born in Goose Rock, KY on January 3, 1926, a daughter of Lillie (Smith) and Robert Hibbard.

Lucy is survived by her daughter, Lillie Stewart and husband Oliver of Otter Creek and her son, Ance Wagers and wife Charlene of Island Creek.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Michael Wagers and wife Linda, Steven D. Wagers and wife Charla, Kim Neff and husband David, and Brian Oliver Stewart and wife Crystal. 11 great grandchildren Keshia Wagers, Will Wagers, Abby Wagers, Zachary Neff and wife Emily, Desiree Lunsford, Liz Neff, Dalton Jordan, Heidi Neff, Austin Wagers, Nick Wagers and Jaelyn Stewart and 1 great-great grandchild Jace Neff.

She will also be missed by her three special pets, Pepper, Miley and Bear. These were her babies.

Also surviving are two sisters, Sarah Tillery of Richmond, IN. and Lida Mae Miller of Little Rock, AK, and two brothers George Hibbard of Indianapolis, IN and Cloyd Hibbard of Manchester.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, RJ Wagers and her parents, Robert and Lillie (Smith) Hibbard, and by the following brothers and sisters, Ida Wombles, Joe Hibbard, Boyd Hibbard, Mary Smith and Hazel Reece.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Daniel Smith Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.