Obituary for Malvery Martin



Malvery Martin 79 died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Fairview Cemetery (Panco)

Visitation Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Malvery Martin, 79, of Oneida, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 23rd, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Lexington.

Malvery was born in Oneida, KY on June 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Mellie (Bowling) and Clay Gibson.

Malvery is survived by her husband, Calvin Martin; her two daughters, Mellie Sizemore and husband Stanley of Fogertown and Martha Feltner and husband Frank of Oneida; her daughter-in-law, Donna Gibson; her son-in-law, Jim Hensley; and her brother, Charles Gibson.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Marlene Henson and husband Charles, Chris Hensley and wife Marcella, Joseph Gibson, Timothy Sizemore, Jason Sizemore, Jonathan Gibson, Natasha Gibson and husband Josh, Bradley Ruth and Jeremy Sizemore; 15 great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Bowling and husband Robert, Bryan Hensley and wife Sarah, Domnick Hensley, Emily Henson, Ethan Hensley, Gabe Gibson, Drake Sizemore, Lysander Johnson, Anthony Miracle, Allison Sizemore, Alex Sizemore, Ryan Noble, Joshua Ruth, Cohen Ruth and Kilee Noble; and 2 great great grandchildren: Rylee Bowling and Charlee Bowling.

In addition to her parents, Malvery was preceded in death by her daughters: Betty Hensley, Dorothy Sizemore and Margie Gibson; her sons: Darrell Gibson and Danny Gibson; the following brothers and sisters: Bill Gibson, Carl Gibson, Gillis Gibson, Stella Collins and Betsy Muncy; and by one great great grandbaby, Baby Hensley.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Kevin Couch, Tim Reid and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Panco, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.